HMD Global hosting an event in India on October 11; Nokia 7.1 Plus expected

After refreshing the Nokia 6-series and Nokia 5-series line-up, Finnish smartphone manufacturer is now gearing up to unveil the on October 4. The company is also hosting an event in India on October 11 where it is expected to launch the next generation Nokia 7-series smartphone.

The is expected to be the third Nokia-branded smartphone to sport a notch screen. The phone is also expected to get design and specification upgrade. Though there has been no confirmation with regard to what would change in the upcoming smartphone, recent leaks hint that the phone would get a bigger screen, an enhanced dual camera module and bigger battery.

In terms of specifications, the is expected to have a 6.2-inch screen with a notch on top, accommodating front camera, earpiece and sensors. Like the current generation Nokia 7 Plus, the upcoming smartphone is expected to have dual camera module on the back. However, the camera is speculated to get a new user interface with native support for Google Lens and motion photos. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 system-on-chip, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone is also expected to be the first Nokia-branded device to boot Google Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Recently, the company rolled out the Android Pie 9.0 software upgrade for the Nokia 7 Plus. As noticed during the review process, the Nokia 7 Plus has strength in all areas, making it an all-rounder in the midrange smartphone segment. With a new breed of processor, coupled with new upgrades, the Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to be a modern day device with power-packed performance and capable imaging prowess.