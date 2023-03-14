Honeywell International names Vimal Kapur, a 34-year company veteran as CEO

-
ALSO READ
US consumer tech firm Honeywell appoints Ashish Modi as India biz head
What does ACMA President Sunjay Kapur think of localisation?
Pak's ISI calls me enemy for anti-radical stand: Indian-American official
TMS Ep305: Indian exports, ACMA's Sunjay Kapur, OMC stocks, Friendshoring
Honeywell bullish, sees growth across infra, energy transition, automation
-
(Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Honeywell International Inc said on Tuesday Vimal Kapur, a 34-year company veteran, would succeed Darius Adamczyk as chief executive officer on June 1.
Kapur, currently Honeywell's president and chief operating officer, had previously headed its building technologies unit.
Adamczyk, who became the company's CEO in 2017, will continue to serve as its executive chairman.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 18:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU