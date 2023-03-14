JUST IN
Meta-owned WhatsApp widely rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Honeywell International names Vimal Kapur, a 34-year company veteran as CEO

(Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Honeywell International Inc said on Tuesday Vimal Kapur, a 34-year company veteran, would succeed Darius Adamczyk as chief executive officer on June 1

(Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Honeywell International Inc said on Tuesday Vimal Kapur, a 34-year company veteran, would succeed Darius Adamczyk as chief executive officer on June 1.

Kapur, currently Honeywell's president and chief operating officer, had previously headed its building technologies unit.

Adamczyk, who became the company's CEO in 2017, will continue to serve as its executive chairman.

 

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 18:24 IST

