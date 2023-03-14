Honeywell International names Vimal Kapur, a 34-year company veteran as CEO

(Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer International Inc said on Tuesday Vimal Kapur, a 34-year company veteran, would succeed Darius Adamczyk as chief executive officer on June 1.

Kapur, currently Honeywell's president and chief operating officer, had previously headed its building technologies unit.

Adamczyk, who became the company's CEO in 2017, will continue to serve as its executive chairman.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

