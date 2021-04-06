HP launches MediaTek-powered Chromebook starting at Rs 21,999

-
In a bid to empower students in the extended remote learning era, PC and printer major HP on Tuesday launched an affordable Chromebook 11a with a MediaTek processor for a starting price of Rs 21,999.
Powered by the MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core processor and 11.6-inch HD Touch display, the new HP Chromebook 11a notebook brings the flexibility of digital learning into the hands of students so they can participate in interactive, personalised learning.
Weighing just 1 kg, the device is available on Flipkart in indigo blue colour with a matching keyboard deck.
"At HP, we believe in building a dynamic, engaging, and inclusive ecosystem of learning. We want to prepare the next generation for the future and set them on a new course for lifelong learning, and the new Chromebook 11a is a step in that direction," said Ketan Patel, MD, HP India Market.
The HP Chromebook 11a comes with Google One that provides 100GB of cloud storage, access to Google experts for a year, and other exclusive member benefits.
Google Assistant is also available on HP Chromebooks, along with access to more than three million apps in the Google Play Store.
"With the rapidly evolving education landscape in the country, it is imperative that we arm students and educators with the right tools and technology for remote and hybrid learning environments," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market.
The HP Chromebook 11a offers a competitive price point with up to 16 hours of battery-life.
"HP's new Chromebook powered by the MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor ushers in a new era of computing and digital learning," said PC Tseng, General Manager of Intelligent Multimedia Business Unit, MediaTek.
