Huawei's 135W charger gets certified in China, may launch with P50 series

Huawei is reportedly working on a 135W charger and will make its debut in the next generation on top-of-the-line branded phones, possibly the P50 family.
A new certification on China's 3C Agency reveals a 135W Huawei charger is in the works bearing the HW-200675CP0 model number, reports GSMArena.
The charger will support 5V/3A all the way up to 20V/6.75A, which equals a whopping 135W.
The 120W supporting Mi 10 Ultra is able to charge completely in 24 minutes, but the Vivo iQOO Pro 5 can do so in 15 minutes due to a smaller battery.
Huawei phone with support for 135W charging should charge from 0 to 100 per cent in between 15-30 minutes, depending on the battery size.
Currently, the 66W charger (HW-200200CP1) is the fastest inside the Huawei smartphone ecosystem. It supports QC2.0, FCP, SCP, and SSCP (10V/4A ), and other fast charging protocols.
It also supports fixed outputs such as 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A, and also compatible with various devices such as notebooks.
--IANS
wh/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
