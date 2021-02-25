Huawei's smart wearable devices to support third-party applications

Chinese tech giant has announced that its smart wearables are now open to third-party apps.

has created a live proof of concept of a third-party app with a workout app for the Watch GT2 Pro called Fitify, reports GSMArena.

Fitify is a fitness app that is fine-tuned for mobile devices and wearables. With over 10 million users in 170+ countries, the App has 900+ exercise guides. The company seems to have used HMS's 5 integration kits like Account, Push, in-app purchases, Analysis, and Wear Engine.

The App is now available on the App Gallery, supports up to 18 languages -- English, Arabic, Czech, Dutch, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, and Turkish.

As per the report, the app was created using five integration kits developed by Mobile Services, and the Chinese company aims to provide "one-stop, full-spectrum operational support for all app content providers" that may be interested in launching apps for its wearables.

As far as the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro is concerned, that smartwatch launched back in December as a high-end offering from the company. --IANS

