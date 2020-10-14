iPhone 12 with 5G support: Apple's first launch event of 2020 in pictures

The 3.3-inch tall, the HomePod Mini is designed to work with Apple Music, podcasts, radio stations from iHeartRadio, radio.com, and TuneIn. In coming months, other music services including Pandora and Amazon Music will also be added to the list of supported service provides. The HomePod Mini supports true wireless stereo set-up and it multiple HomePod mini speakers can work together to stream music or podcasts to multiple rooms. In a single room set-up, two HomePod mini speakers can also form a stereo pair for a surround sound stereo audio effect. India pricing: The Siri-powered smart speaker will be available for pre-orders from November 6, with availability beginning the week of November 16. Priced at Rs 9,990.

India pricing: The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants, priced Rs 119,900 and Rs 129,900 onwards, respectively. Both the smartphones will be available on Apple Store Online and through Apple Authorised Resellers in India. Specifications and features: Like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are 5G network ready smartphones. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max boast flat-edge design with surgical-grade stainless steel band and precision-milled matte glass on the back. The glass on the front is protected by ‘Ceramic Shield’, which is touted to enhance the glass strength and improve its drop performance by up to 4 times over the glass used on previous generation iPhones. The iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max sports a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with systemwide colour management for color accuracy. Moreover, the OLED display on both the modes feature nearly 3.5 million pixels and boasts up to 1200 nits of peak brightness levels. Front Camera: 12-megapixel Rear Camera: 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel

