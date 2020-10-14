iPhone 12 with 5G support: Apple's first launch event of 2020 in pictures

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini
India pricing:
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants, priced Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900 onwards, respectively.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are Apple’s first 5G ready smartphones, powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic system-on-chip, which is industry’s first silicone built on 5-nanometer process. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini sports a 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch screen with Super Retina XDR resolution with systemwide colour management for colour accuracy. Both the smartphones feature flat-edge design with an aerospace-grade aluminium enclosure and are IP68 rated for water resistance up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes.
Front Camera: 12-megapixel
Rear Camera:12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
India pricing:
The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants, priced Rs 119,900 and Rs 129,900 onwards, respectively. Both the smartphones will be available on Apple Store Online and through Apple Authorised Resellers in India.
Specifications and features:
Like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are 5G network ready smartphones. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max boast flat-edge design with surgical-grade stainless steel band and precision-milled matte glass on the back. The glass on the front is protected by ‘Ceramic Shield’, which is touted to enhance the glass strength and improve its drop performance by up to 4 times over the glass used on previous generation iPhones.
The iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max sports a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with systemwide colour management for color accuracy. Moreover, the OLED display on both the modes feature nearly 3.5 million pixels and boasts up to 1200 nits of peak brightness levels.
Front Camera: 12-megapixel
Rear Camera: 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
HomePod Mini smart speaker
The 3.3-inch tall, the HomePod Mini is designed to work with Apple Music, podcasts, radio stations from iHeartRadio, radio.com, and TuneIn.
In coming months, other music services including Pandora and Amazon Music will also be added to the list of supported service provides. The HomePod Mini supports true wireless stereo set-up and it multiple HomePod mini speakers can work together to stream music or podcasts to multiple rooms. In a single room set-up, two HomePod mini speakers can also form a stereo pair for a surround sound stereo audio effect.
India pricing:
The Siri-powered smart speaker will be available for pre-orders from November 6, with availability beginning the week of November 16. Priced at Rs 9,990.
MagSafe charger
Photo: Apple
The new wirless, MagSafe charger is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster charging.
The MagSafe dual charger supports both the iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time and can folds up while travelling. MagSafe on the iPhone 12 series is enabled thanks to alignment magnets and charging array within the phone's case.
Carbon neutral by 2030
To become carbon neutral company by 2030, Apple has lighten iPhone packaging by removing the power adapter and Earphones.
This means the new iPhone 12 will come without the chargers and earphones. This step taken to cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing nearly 450,000 cars from the road per year.
