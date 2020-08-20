In pictures: The Journey of Apple's 'Made-in-India iPhone'

is planning to roll out ‘Made in India' models of its upcoming 12 by mid-2021

The Cupertino-headquartered firm’s manufacturing partner, Taiwan-based Wistron, has already begun a trial run for the 12 project at its new facility near Bengaluru. The contract manufacturer, with a planned investment of over Rs 2,900 crore, has also initiated the hiring process for the same. It plans to employ some 10,000 workers at the new facility in a phased manner, while around 1,000 are already at work. The plant has already received over half of its planned investment and is expected to be fully operational by October. Expansion of Wistron’s production capacity is in line with Apple’s mid-term goals - adding newer models quickly into its ‘Made in India’ portfolio. The American multinational had recently confirmed that its next-generation iPhone 12 would be delayed beyond September in global retail stores. The iPhone 12 (5G) range is expected to start at Rs 70,000.

The India production of iPhone SE (2020) is expected to begin by the end of this year

Sources said while the new facility in Narasapura (Karnataka) could be dedicated for the upcoming iPhone 12, its existing plant in Bengaluru will be used to produce iPhone SE (2020). The second generation SE handsets, launched in April, is currently the cheapest iPhone available in the market with a starting price of Rs 42,500. Analysts at IDC, a market intelligence firm, pointed out that iPhone SE (2020) became one of the top five sold models in the above-Rs 40,000 price range during the April-June quarter.

began local production with iPhone SE (1st Gen) in 2017 at Wistron’s Bengaluru facility

The company added 6S a year later

Till recently, iPhone production in India was limited to older models at a lower price tag.

started production of iPhone 7 and XR in 2019

However, both 6s and iPhone SE (1st Gen) have been discontinued as newer models became popular. The shift has left capacity at Wistron’s facilities unutilised.

The company started production of iPhone 11 in mid 2020

