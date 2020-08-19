Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra redefines productivity in work-from-home era

Last five months or so have completely changed the way we work, create, stream content, take photos or make videos, connect with friends and families on social media or simply scroll through the smartphones to kill boredom at home.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (12GB+256GB) aims to break the gridlock and monotony of your daily life, providing some out-of-the-box moments.

For Rs 104,999, it is high-street shopping and those who are in that life bracket and are using Note series (also those who are scratching all the surfaces to own one) will be thrilled to take forward the Note legacy to a brand new level.

First and foremost, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra redefines productivity in the work-from-home (WFH) era and there are no second thoughts.

Hold it and it is like a mini-notebook with all that power beneath its surface that will create that elusive work-life balance for you.

The Mystic Bronze colour makes it a beauty, leaving you stunned everytime you look at it. The colour, however, is just an excuse, an outwardly experience while the real love lies in the heart of the phablet that offers pleasure, joy, productivity and much more.





Let us take a deep dive into the device.

While a solid laptop is the top-most requirement for seamless remote working, Galaxy Note20 Ultra easily fits into the role as it offers 6.9-inch working space, more flexible Notes app and a super-useful Microsoft integration.

Microsoft's Your Phone app enables you to stay in the flow by allowing you to take calls, check notifications, see photos and messages, all from the Windows 10 PC.

So when you launch an app, it opens in a separate window, allowing you to multi-task and saving you the time and hassle of sign-in or set up.

You can also pin your phone's Android apps to your Windows 10 taskbar or Start menu for quick and easy access, without ever picking up the phone.

In a way, Galaxy Note20 Ultra becomes a primary work device and the flow is never broken.

Soon, notes from Notes will automatically sync with the OneNote feed in Outlook on the web or OneNote as an image. This will help quickly jot down notes from a meeting or grocery list with your S Pen.

Not only this, you will be able to sync Samsung Reminders from Galaxy Note20 Ultra to Windows 10 PC across Microsoft To Do, Outlook and Microsoft Teams experiences (who needs a laptop then!).

Samsung Notes app has always been a better experience than the ones on the iOS ecosystem.

Samsung Notes features auto-save and syncing capabilities so lost work becomes a thing of the past and you can pick up right where you left off as you move from device to device.

Samsung Notes also straightens messy handwriting into legible one.

Giving feedback is also easier now as we can annotate and highlight PDFs in Samsung Notes.

All this becomes easy with an advanced S Pen which has always been a USP with Note series.

For multi-taskers, the S Pen (which fits to the bottom left of the device this time) has more life-like precision for accuracy and responsiveness.

After a smooth work shift, Note20 Ultra becomes a go-to device for games and streaming Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Beginning September 15, play over 100 Microsoft Xbox games on the device, directly from the Cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Gears.



For the moment, Call of Duty, Fortnite (thank god you are on Android!) or PUBG will do the needful.

Remember: AI game booster, Bluetooth audio response optimisation and 240Hz touch latency on Galaxy Note20 Ultra with a large and immersive display make gaming ultra-smooth (don't forget Octa-Core Exynos 990 processor, the fastest chip in a Galaxy yet).

The main camera (with up to 50 times super resolution zoom) is outstanding.

The rear camera system offers a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, main 108MP wide-angle sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).

The device sports a 10MP selfie shooter (with Dual Pixel autofocus).

With 21:9 aspect ratio and 24fps recording, the device's 8K camera now gives access to a professional quality video experience.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7, which is the toughest-ever glass on a smartphone.

Conclusion: The Covid-19 lockdowns and social distancing times have taught us to respect resources at our disposal. The Note20 Ultra that gets your life going seamlessly with powerful hardware and buttery smooth software is one such resource.

With bank cashback and Samsung Shop benefits, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G actually costs Rs 85,999 in the country so you save nearly Rs 19,000 to splurge on Galaxy Buds Live or Watch.

The Note lovers have all the good reasons to upgrade to new device and those who are not in the fold, it is the time of the year to experience productivity at its ultra-best!