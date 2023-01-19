India aims to become key semiconductor supplier for world: Vaishnaw

-
ALSO READ
Kerala Minister calls out Ashwini Vaishnaw for 'playing cheap politics'
1.6 mn jobs being generated by Centre every month: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Deliberations on draft telecom bill being conducted: Ashwini Vaishnaw
BSNL to start 5G services in 2024, says telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Odisha to get 5G in first phase of launch: Telecom Minister Vaishnaw
-
Sensing a huge opportunity in the global semiconductor market, India has set in motion an ambitious plan to become a key supplier for the world with the government itself putting in USD 10 billion, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
Speaking at a session on 'Learning from semiconductor supply shocks' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 here, the minister said there is a very large market that requires semiconductor and India has a huge potential in terms of infrastructure, talent pool and technology.
"Our university system that produces a large number of talent is also helping a lot as we have tied up with many universities to prepare right talent," he said.
Asked about the government's own investment plans, he said the government itself is putting in USD 10 billion and it has chalked out a long haul programme.
"We see a huge potential for India to become a key semiconductor supplier for the entire world, that too for the latest requirements including for electric vehicles and for all cutting edge technologies. We are convinced that the demand is going to be huge," he added.
"The industry is going to double in size to USD 1 trillion in the next 6-7 years with the growth rate set to accelerate in a big way," he added.
Vaishnaw also said the government is mindful of the environment and it will ensure that the new factories are supplied with green energy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 17:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU