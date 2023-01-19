Twitter Blue now costs $11 per month for Android users: Details here

JUST IN
Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social media apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk-owned Twitter has increased the price of its Blue service for Android users, with individuals now having to pay $11 a month.

Twitter Blue plan starts at $8/month or $84/year in available countries to get the blue checkmark in addition to early access to features.

"All Twitter Blue features will be available immediately except the blue checkmark, which may take time to appear to ensure review of subscribed accounts meets all requirements," according to the company's Help Centre page.

With Blue checkmarks, Twitter Blue features offer subscribers a way to enhance and customise their Twitter experience -- which include -- custom app icons, custom navigation, top articles, undo tweet, longer video upload, and more.

The Twitter Blue plan is currently available on the web, iOS, or Android only in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the UK.

The company says that "it reserves the right without notice to remove your blue checkmark at any time in its sole discretion without offering you a refund, including if you violate our Terms of Service or if your account is suspended".

The micro-blogging platform further mentioned that it is also piloting a new service called Twitter Verification for Organisations, which is a service for business entities on Twitter that adds a gold checkmark to official business accounts.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 14:43 IST

