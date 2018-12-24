Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Feature-rich phone with a stylus on budget

Infinix, a smartphone brand owned by China’s Transsion Holdings, recently launched the successor to the Infinix Note 5 in India. Named the Infinix Note 5 Stylus, the phone comes with an X-Pen, a stylus similar to what we have seen coming with Samsung's Note-series phones. Priced at Rs 15,999, the smartphone comes in two colours — Red and Blue.

Design and display

The Infinix Note 5 Stylus comes with a metal unibody design, which feels sturdy and has a premium touch to it. Unlike the glass or glass-like smartphones, the matte metallic rear panel is smudge-resistant and does not attract fingerprints. The volume rockers along with the power key are placed on the left panel, while the right panel hosts the SIM card tray. On the bottom panel, there is a microUSB slot for charging and data transfers, 3.5-mm audio jack, speaker grille, microphone, and the Stylus holder .

The Infinix Note 5 Stylus sports a 5.93-inch fullHD+ display of a 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution. The screen is stretched in an 18:9 aspect ratio, which gives it a tall profile and slightly uneasy to operate with one hand. Interestingly, the Note 5 Stylus does not have a notch, which has become a common feature in most smartphones today. The display renders decent colours and contrast ratio; dynamic range and auto-brightness levels are also satisfactory. In bright outdoors, the screen struggles to keep up the brightness levels to stay legible. However, manually changing the the brightness level to around 80 per cent improves the legibility in bright light conditions.

X-Pen Stylus

A smartphone with a stylus in the sub-Rs 16,000 segment is not a common occurrence; the Infinix Note 5 Stylus is among the very few budget smartphones to offer it. When the stylus is taken out from its port, the phone shows a bunch of options, such as create memo, capture a screenshot and painting, all of which can use the stylus features. The stylus also supports handwriting recognition, which makes it convenient to write notes and then translate them into a digital format. Overall, the X-Pen does come handy in a lot of situations but it struggles with regard to response time, which is not instant, and touch sensitivity.



Infinix Note 5 Stylus

Performance and battery

The Note 5 Stylus is powered by MediaTek P23 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage -- expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The phone is part of the Android One program, so it is the second Infinix device to boot stock Android operating system with a three-year support for security updates and two years for OS updates. Ironically, the smartphone comes loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo and there is no confirmation as to when the Android Pie update will roll out. As a midrange smartphone, the phone's performance is barely satisfactory. It handles basic usage smoothly but does struggle during heavy ones. The phone's performance takes a toll while playing graphic-intensive games like PUBG and Asphalt 9. The phone also shows some lags when multiple apps are opened at the same time.

The Note 5 Stylus hsa a 4,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. Infiinix claims that the Note 5 Stylus can get charged from zero per cent to 100 per cent within an hour. However, the phone takes more than an hour to charge the battery from nil to full. The on-battery time is satisfactory and on moderate usage with multimedia playback, online audio streaming, gaming and camera usage, it manages to go on for about a day.

Camera



The Infinix Note 5 Stylus has a single-lens 16-megapixel camera on the back and a 16MP selfie camera on the front with features like softlight flash, AI bokeh, AI beauty, wide selfie, and time-lapse. The rear camera takes good photos in good light conditions. Photos taken in good light conditions come out sharp and with good detailing. However, the phone's camera struggles in lowlight conditions. Despite featuring a night mode, the Note 5 Stylus could not do justice to the night time imaging. The rear camera also offers various modes such as HDR mode, AI auto scene detection, professional, panorama, and time-lapse modes. Selfies taken from the Note 5 Stylus look decent with proper detailing in good light conditions.

Verdict

The Infinix Note 5 Stylus is a feature-rich phone that comes with a pure Android experience, long-lasting battery, adequate camera and the X-Pen stylus. however, the stylus in the Note 5 Stylus supports only the basic functions. It is a tool that not many phones in the midrange segment have, so that gives the Note 5 Stylus an advantage. If you are looking for an alternative to the premium Samsung Note-series phone in the mid-range segment, the Note 5 Stylus might be suitable for you.