Instagram announces the '25 Under 25 Instagrammers of India'

-
ALSO READ
Short-form video consumption to reach 650 mn users in India by 2025
Instagram head faces US senators over measures to protect young users
Instagram wasn't designed for kids: CEO Adam Mosseri at Senate hearing
Facebook blames 'faulty configuration change' for nearly six-hour outage
Instagram to let users control how much sensitive content they see
-
New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANSlife) Instagram has always been a place where individuals could express themselves while also being entertained. Reels, on the other hand, has seen an increase in the amount of young individuals showing their skills and building a strong community as a result of its launch. As part of the platform's marketing campaign this year, creators were honoured by emphasising their accomplishment across many media formats. Now, as part of the same initiative, '25 Under 25 Instagrammers of India' is another step.
The list is intended to highlight Instagram's most interesting and trailblazing artists, who are exploring and expressing themselves, telling their communities unique stories, and pushing others to do the same. A varied and accomplished panel of judges, as well as Instagram, decided on the final list. Sara Ali Khan, creators Kusha Kapila and Masoom Minawala, Nikhil Taneja, co-founder and CEO of the youth media company Yuvaa (@weareyuvaa), GV Prakash, popular music composer for Tamil and Telugu films, Aju Philip, co-founder of the influencer marketing agency @fabsquadmedia, and Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, are among those honoured.
Manish Chopra shares more context, "Reels has transformed the way content is created and consumed on Instagram and given rise to a whole new wave of young creators. This list is our way of recognising and celebrating them. I'm glad and thankful to the jury for bringing their knowledge and experience to bear in selecting this diverse and inclusive list of 25 creators. We look forward to engaging with them, and many more like them, to further support and augment the creator ecosystem in India."
Sara Ali Khan, also commented, "I'm constantly amazed and enthused by the creativity that people are showcasing on Instagram. With Reels especially, it's great to see new and young faces that are constantly breaking out with their transitions, trends, and challenges. I'm happy to have played a small part in selecting the creators who're part of this elite 25 Under 25 list. It was an absolute privilege to look at their accounts, and I'm taking inspiration from them for my upcoming reels too."
(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)
--IANS
tb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU