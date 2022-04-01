Instagram gets Facebook Messenger like messaging features: Details here

-
ALSO READ
Meta tests live chat support for people locked out of their accounts
Meta delaying plans to encrypt Facebook, Instagram messages till 2023
Facebook Messenger chief announces to quit Meta in Q2 of next fiscal
Meta to launch several Slack-like functionalities on Messenger
Meta to break language barriers with AI, builds universal speech translator
-
Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced that it is connecting the Messenger and Instagram experience to bring some of the best Messenger features to the photo-sharing platform.
The company said it is rolling out new features on Instagram and Messenger in a few countries around the world, and it will expand globally soon.
"We are announcing an update to Instagram DMs by introducing a new Messenger experience on the app. Messaging has come a long way since we first brought it to Instagram. We have been exploring how messaging should evolve as we grow," the company said in a blogpost.
"On Facebook's family of apps alone, people send more than 100 billion messages to their friends and family each day. These days, we rely on video calls to hang out with friends, send memes and GIFs to communicate what we really think (but can't always say), and share funny photos and voice notes to stay in touch," it added.
Instagram said in their research, four out of five people who use messaging apps in the US say that spending more time connecting with friends and family on these apps is important to them, yet one out of three people sometimes find it difficult to remember where to find a certain conversation thread.
"With this update, it will be even easier to stay connected without thinking about which app to use to reach your friends and family," the company said.
"We are also adding more than 10 new features so you can stay close to your friends. Selfie stickers are a unique hybrid of Boomerang, emojis, and selfies - and a new way to react to conversations. Watch Together lets you watch trending videos with friends on IGTV during a video call. We are also introducing vanish mode, where you can set messages to automatically disappear after they are seen," it added.
The company said it is also adding more than 10 new features so you can stay close to your friends.
Instagram is also bringing familiar features from Messenger like replying to a specific message, forwarding a message, and customisable chat colors and themes.
--IANS
vc/svn
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU