iOS 14.5 to let you unlock your iPhone via Apple Watch even with a mask on

-
ALSO READ
MTA wants better system to unlock iPhone without taking off masks
Apple releases iOS 14.2.1 to fix display bugs on iPhone 12 devices
Apple iPhone 13 may come with optical in-display fingerprint sensor
iPhone users complain about battery drain issues after iOS 14.2 updates
Apple Event highlights: Watch Series 6 with SpO2 monitor, iPad Air and more
-
Soon you will be able to unlock your iPhone with Face ID even when with a Covid-19 mask on, but only if you are wearing an Apple Watch.
In the next iOS 14 update, Apple Watch will give you haptic feedback to let you know your iPhone has been unlocked, reports Pocket-lint.
The new iPhone iOS version 14.5, now available as developer Beta, has the functionality to unlock your iPhone via Apple Watch as you travel around wearing a mask.
"This is similar behaviour to using the Apple Watch to unlock your Mac which has been available for some time," the report said on Monday.
You need to keep Apple Watch in close proximity to your iPhone to use this feature.
This Apple Watch shortcut is only available for unlocking your iPhone and other functions will still require other authentication if your face is covered.
You'll be asked to put in your passcode every few hours even when unlock with Apple Watch is enabled.
The new feature is part of several new enhancements coming in iOS 14.5 including updates to Siri and app tracking controls.
It Las adds support for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 controllers. 5G global dual SIM is also supported in the next iOS update.
It's been reported that Apple is considering moving to an in-screen fingerprint reader to complement Face ID for the iPhone 13.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU