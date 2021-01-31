Apple iPhone 13 may come with optical in-display fingerprint sensor

-
ALSO READ
iPhone 13 production not to face iPhone 12-like delays: Report
Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders may start on October 16
iOS 15 may drop support for iPhone 6, 2016 iPhone SE, says report
Apple to replace iPhone 11 display with touch issues for free
Apple Inc may discontinue iPhone 11 Pro, XR after iPhone 12 launch
-
Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 13 lineup next year and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming series may come with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor as the secondary biometric option alongside Face ID.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple may incorporate some of the features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 in its next-generation iPhones.
As per the reports, a former employee said the company was working with optical sensors for in-screen fingerprint reading, which "can be more reliable" than an ultrasonic solution.
Previously, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also revealed that Apple is working on the optical in-display fingerprint and might introduce it with the iPhone 13 series.
The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.
In addition, the Ultra-Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus.
All the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) Ultra-Wide cameras with fixed focus.
According to Barclays analysts, the iPhone 13/Pro models may feature Wi-Fi 6E. The Wi-Fi 6E provides Wi-Fi 6 features and capabilities, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates. --IANS
wh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU