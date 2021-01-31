Apple iPhone 13 may come with optical in-display fingerprint sensor

is reportedly planning to launch 13 lineup next year and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming series may come with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor as the secondary biometric option alongside Face ID.

According to The Wall Street Journal, may incorporate some of the features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 in its next-generation iPhones.

As per the reports, a former employee said the company was working with optical sensors for in-screen fingerprint reading, which "can be more reliable" than an ultrasonic solution.

Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also revealed that Apple is working on the optical in-display fingerprint and might introduce it with the 13 series.

The 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In addition, the Ultra-Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus.

All the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) Ultra-Wide cameras with fixed focus.

According to Barclays analysts, the iPhone 13/Pro models may feature Wi-Fi 6E. The Wi-Fi 6E provides Wi-Fi 6 features and capabilities, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates. --IANS

