iPhone users complain about battery drain issues after iOS 14.2 updates

Several users on Reddit and the Apple Developer Forums are reporting multiple battery issues with the latest iOS 14.2 updates. This includes rapid battery drain as well as longer-than-usual charge times.

According to MacRumors, affected iPhones all appear to be slightly older, such as the XS, 7, iPhone 6S, and first-generation iPhone SE. The 2018 iPad Pro running iPadOS 14.2 also seems to be affected.

Some users are reporting that their devices are losing over 50 per cent charge in less than 30 minutes, and seeing large drops of around five percent within minutes of normal use.

"I updated my iPhone 7+ to iOS 14.2 and now I have a battery drain problem and it takes a long time to be charged and warmup during charging," one user posted.

"My battery life hasn't been as good either on 14.2. However, I'd gladly sacrifice more battery life just fix the message notification bug, Apple please," another said on Reddit.

iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 arrived just two weeks after iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1, in the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating systems that were released in September.

The iPhone maker also released iOS 14.2.1, which sought to address bugs with MMS messages, made for iPhone hearing devices, and a significant issue with screen responsiveness, with no new reports suggesting that the battery issue was fixed.

The third developer and public betas of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 have already been released, so it is possible that Apple may fix the problem in that update.

