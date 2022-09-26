JUST IN
Business Standard

iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max in high demand; non-pro versions lag behind: Report

With the iPhone 14 Pro models continuing to have high demand compared to the iPhone 13 Pro range, delivery times for the iPhone 14 have reduced over times from one week ago, analysts claim

Topics
Apple  | Apple iPhones | Apple iPhone sales

IANS  |  San Francisco 

iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Pro

With the iPhone 14 Pro models continuing to have high demand compared to the iPhone 13 Pro range, delivery times for the iPhone 14 have reduced over times from one week ago, analysts claim.

In its third week of the Apple Product Availability Tracker, JP Morgan claims iPhone demand continues to be elevated for the Pro models, but the non-Pro iPhone 14 versions are apparently still weaker than the iPhone 13 and mini, reports AppleInsider.

The note stated that pickup without a preorder is available for all models, except for the yet-to-ship iPhone 14 Plus.

For global at-home delivery, the iPhone 14 is tracked at an unchanged 3 days, the Pro is down from 35 days to 31 days, and the Pro Max goes from 41 days to 39 days, as seen in the second week.

Relative to the iPhone 13, the lead times are shorter for the iPhone 14, but extended for the Pro Max, indicating a consumer preference for the premium models, the report said.

On a regional basis, the iPhone 14 is stable at 5 days in the US, while the Pro and Pro Max are moderated down to 31 days and 38 days, respectively.

However, while the iPhone 14 and Pro are available for same-day pickup, the Pro Max is not.

In China, the Pro model lead times have moderated towards the global average, at 32 days for the Pro, 39 days for the Pro Max.

--IANS

vc/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 10:55 IST

