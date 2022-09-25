JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple rolls out first firmware update for AirPods Pro 2, says report

The new firmware has version number 5A377, and release notes state that it comes with bug fixes and other improvements, but it is not known what bugs are squashed and what's improved with this update

Apple AirPods 2
Apple's latest AirPods Pro 2 TWS earphones, which were unveiled earlier this month and recently went on sale, are now receiving their first firmware update since launch.

According to GSM Arena, the new firmware has version number 5A377, and the release notes state that it comes with bug fixes and "other improvements," but it is not known what bugs are squashed and what's improved with this update.

Firmware updates on the AirPods are usually delivered when they are charging and in the Bluetooth range of its user's iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and there's no standard way to install the updates manually, so you'll have to wait till the update arrives on your earphones.

However, for those who don't know what firmware their AirPods have, make sure your iPhone/iPad is running the latest OS version, open the Settings app, and head to Bluetooth then AirPods. Tap on the 'More Info' button denoted by 'I' and scroll down to the 'About' section to find the firmware version, as per GSM Arena.

The latest AirPods Pro includes a fresh H2 chip, a new charging case with Find My Support and a built-in speaker to help you keep track of them. Users can charge the case with an Apple Watch charger as well as a Lightning cord or a Qi or MagSafe charger. Furthermore, Apple claims that the AirPods Pro has a longer battery life, six hours on a single charge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 23:55 IST

