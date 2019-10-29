iPhone SE 2 launch likely by March 2020, could start selling at $399

analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that SE 2 is scheduled to go into mass production in January 2020 and be launch at the end of March.

Kuo expects the device to look similar to the 8 and believes it will be a popular upgrade option for existing 6 and iPhone 6S owners, MacRumors reported on Monday.

He had earlier said, the phone would have an A13 chip, also being used in iPhone 11, along with 3GB RAM and could start selling at $399.

The 2 will not have the 3D Touch feature, removed from the iPhone 11 by the company. Also, it will use a Touch ID fingerprint reader, not Face ID.

Earlier Kuo had said, was preparing to release a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook and an augmented reality (AR) headset by the first half of 2020.