JBL CSUM10 review: Inexpensive compact USB microphone for content creators

The CSUM10 is an affordable dual-capsule condenser type USB microphone. Priced at Rs 5,799, this plug-and-play microphone seems to be a good fit for budding content creators to record professional quality audio without actually paying much for it. Starting with the design, the CSUM10 looks visually appealing with its minimal all-metal body. It is not often that we get a solid microphone stand in the entry-level segment but the CSUM10 comes with a sturdy metal desktop stand for stable and balanced fit. Additionally, it can be mounted on the boom stand (sold separately).





As for the controls, there are two knobs on the front -- one for volume control and the other one to adjust the voice. Below the knobs, there is a mute button to quickly cut the microphone input. This comes handy if you are using the mic for virtual conference, streaming, etc. There are two ports on the bottom side -- a USB-C port to connect it with the laptop and a 3.5mm jack to connect earphones. Being a plug-and-play device, the JBL CSUM 10 is easy to set-up and use -- there is no hassle of installing drivers.





Coming on to the microphone performance, the JBL CSUM10 has two modes — omnidirectional (captures sound equally from all directions), and cardioid for a 180-degree recording field. The multi-recording microphone modes are hard to find in budget microphones, and these put the JBL CSUM10 a few notches above the others – at least on paper. In real life, the microphone is effective in recording voice when set to omni mode but struggles in cardioid mode. Moreover, the microphone is sensitive and it picks even the background noise irrespective of the recording mode you use in.





If you are a musician and recording a piece using this mic, chances are that it may not pick the sound well; the output may not be music to your ears until the recording is aided with a proper studio-like set-up. I was not convinced with a recording I did using a guitar and felt the casual recordings for YouTube or Instagram may not yield a pronounced sound but something little better than what your mobile could accomplish.

Nevertheless, the JBL CSUM10 records sound in better quality than what you get from integrated PC microphones. Therefore, it makes a good option for budding content creators despite being imperfect. Alternatively, you can check out the HyperX Solocast microphone (review), which offers a better audio recording capability and costs around the same as the JBL CSUM10.