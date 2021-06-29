JBL CSUM10 review: Inexpensive compact USB microphone for content creators

-
ALSO READ
HyperX Solocast review: A perfect microphone for budding content creators
JBL PartyBox On-The-Go and PartyBox 310 launched: Price, specs, more
Market Ahead Podcast, April 27: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead podcast, April 12: Factors that could guide markets this week
Market Ahead Podcast, April 13: Top factors that could guide markets today
-
The JBL CSUM10 is an affordable dual-capsule condenser type USB microphone. Priced at Rs 5,799, this plug-and-play microphone seems to be a good fit for budding content creators to record professional quality audio without actually paying much for it. Starting with the design, the JBL CSUM10 looks visually appealing with its minimal all-metal body. It is not often that we get a solid microphone stand in the entry-level segment but the JBL CSUM10 comes with a sturdy metal desktop stand for stable and balanced fit. Additionally, it can be mounted on the boom stand (sold separately).
As for the controls, there are two knobs on the front -- one for volume control and the other one to adjust the voice. Below the knobs, there is a mute button to quickly cut the microphone input. This comes handy if you are using the mic for virtual conference, streaming, etc. There are two ports on the bottom side -- a USB-C port to connect it with the laptop and a 3.5mm jack to connect earphones. Being a plug-and-play device, the JBL CSUM 10 is easy to set-up and use -- there is no hassle of installing drivers.
Coming on to the microphone performance, the JBL CSUM10 has two modes — omnidirectional (captures sound equally from all directions), and cardioid for a 180-degree recording field. The multi-recording microphone modes are hard to find in budget microphones, and these put the JBL CSUM10 a few notches above the others – at least on paper. In real life, the microphone is effective in recording voice when set to omni mode but struggles in cardioid mode. Moreover, the microphone is sensitive and it picks even the background noise irrespective of the recording mode you use in.
Nevertheless, the JBL CSUM10 records sound in better quality than what you get from integrated PC microphones. Therefore, it makes a good option for budding content creators despite being imperfect. Alternatively, you can check out the HyperX Solocast microphone (review), which offers a better audio recording capability and costs around the same as the JBL CSUM10.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU