Jio adds 34 more cities to True 5G network, service expands to 365 cities

Infocomm has added 34 more cities, including eight from Tamil Nadu to its True 5G network, taking the total number of the service offering to 365.

Ambur, Chidambaram, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivakasi, Tiruchengode and Villupuram in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were covered in the latest round of network addition exercise undertaken by the company, the telecom major said on Wednesday.

In January, the 5G services were formally rolled out in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Hosur and Vellore in addition to the facility already available in Chennai. The company had said that it has invested Rs 40,446 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on Wednesday's launch, a spokesperson said, "we are really excited to launch Jio True 5G services in 34 additional cities, taking the total count to 365 cities."



"Jio has achieved this milestone in just under 120 days since the Beta Trial launch and is well on its way to connect the entire nation with the transformational Jio True 5G services by December 2023."



Users of Jio would receive the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data up to 1Gbps plus speed at no additional cost with immediate effect, the company said.

