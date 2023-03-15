Samsung unveils 2 new Galaxy A series smartphones with AI capabilities

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled its two new smartphones in the Galaxy A series -- the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G -- with Nightography and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Both smartphones will be available this month, starting with select markets in Europe and Southeast Asia, the company said in a statement.

The Galaxy A54 5G will be available in four colour options -- Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet and Awesome White.

On the other hand, the A34 5G will be available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet and Awesome Silver colour options.

"Cutting-edge mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life," TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics said.

"With continuous enhancements to the Galaxy A series, we're ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations," he added.

Both smartphones feature Super AMOLED displays, measuring 6.4-inch on the A54 5G and 6.6-inch on the A34 5G.

According to the tech giant, the new phones produce video with amazing clarity, combatting shakiness and blur with improved optical image stabilisation (OIS) and video digital image stabilisation (VDIS).

With the enhanced editing tools, users can also remove unwanted shadows and reflections for the first time in the Galaxy A series.

The devices give users access to the Security and Privacy Dashboard, which makes it easy for users to see how applications are tracking data and provides them simple ways to stop unwanted data collection.

Moreover, the A54 5G and the A34 5G are also compatible with the ecosystem, providing seamless connectivity between devices.

"With the enhanced Vision Booster and a 120Hz refresh rate, the displays will keep up with users as they move between different lighting conditions," the company said.

"Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G also guarantee up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. These features allow users to access the latest software and security to maximise the smartphone lifecycle," it added.

--IANS

aj/prw/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)