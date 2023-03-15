Google may launch its Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a in June this year: Report

-
ALSO READ
Highlights: Google unveils Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet & more
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro review: Good phones set back by limited storage
Pixel 7 series to Pixel Watch, everything Google unveiled at hardware event
Google shows design of Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch ahead of Oct 6 launch
Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6a to get 5G as part of December Feature drop: Google
-
Tech giant Google will reportedly launch its upcoming 'Pixel Fold' and 'Pixel 7a' smartphones in June this year.
According to the leaked retail listings viewed by 9to5Google, the Pixel Fold is all set to launch in mid-June of this year.
The Pixel 7a and a new blue variant of the Pixel Buds A-Series are also expected to release alongside the foldable smartphone.
The retail listings also revealed that the Pixel Fold will be available in two colours-- "Carbon" (a shade of black or grey) and "Porcelain" (white).
The tech giant is likely planning to launch official cases for the Fold in "Haze Midtone," "Porcelain" and "Sky" colour options.
Moreover, the company is also expected to offer a 512GB variant of the foldable smartphone, but only in the "Carbon" shade, the report said.
Earlier, it was rumoured that the tech giant's upcoming foldable smartphone will feature a 7.67-inch interior screen with thick bezels around 5mm.
Moreover, it is expected to have speaker grills at the top and bottom.
--IANS
aj/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 16:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU