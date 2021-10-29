JioPhone Next price revealed, installment plan starts at Rs 1,999

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Jio delays launch of low-cost smartphone amid chip shortage
RIL AGM 2021: JioPhone Next to 5G, and more announced under Jio Platforms
Jio Platforms net profit jumps 47% in January-March quarter to Rs 3,508 cr
Smartphones worth Rs 68 cr sold every hour on e-comm platforms: Redseer
Bharti Airtel, Jio call on the digital game, but it's a long haul yet
-
Reliance Industries said on Friday the smartphone created by its Jio telecom business and Alphabet's Google will be available in stores from the festive season of Diwali for an upfront cost of Rs 6,499.
'JioPhone Next' can be purchased for Rs 1,999 and rest of paid in installments, said the company on Twitter.
The phone's pricing is expected to shake-up the lower end of India's smartphone market, the world's second biggest, said Reuters.
The phone will pose a major challenge to Chinese vendors such as Xiaomi and BBK Electronics, owner of the Realme, Oppo and Vivo brands, which currently dominate a $2 billion market for sub-$100 smartphones in India. Jio also aims to use the phone to poach 2G users from rivals Vodafone Idea Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU