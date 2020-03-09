Lenovo TWS HT10 Pro earbuds: Light, modern, flexible and reasonably priced

Chinese tech giant has launched True Wireless (TWS) Bluetooth Earbuds, the HT 10 Pro, which is an upgraded version of the TWS of 2019. The come with new EQ technology and are priced at a competitive Rs 4,499. We used it for a couple weeks and here's how it fared.

Design

The HT10 Pro comes in a nifty little capsule which is all-black, save the logo at the top. The pod also works as a charging point for the nestled inside. The have a plastic body with a protruding design and a button embedded on the outer surface to control them. Despite their rather bulky size, HT10 Pro earbuds are light.

They do stick out of the ears a little more than I'd have liked, but they still are a comfortable fit. And if they are not, you can try the other ear tips available in the box. Overall, these earbuds have a slick, modern look with a good build and comfortable fitting. You can also use the earbuds in mono or stereo mode.

The case complements the earbuds. It's small enough to be carried around easily and has a sturdy build. It has LED indicators and a USB Type-C slot for charging.

Performance

The TWS H10 Pro is powered by the QCC3020 chipset, which supports aptX audio for improved audio output. Overall, the sound quality is good with clear vocals and instrument separation. As mentioned earlier, these earbuds employ the EQ technology, which allows you to vary the frequency of songs according to your requirements with the press of a button.

You can switch between two preset equaliser frequencies on the earbuds — the 'pure music' mode emphasises on the vocals, and the 'extra bass' mode ramps up the heavy beats.

has made the EQ technology one of the talking points in these ear buds; and at this price range, it has every reason to do so.

The earbuds are compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 in a 20-metre range, and they are quick to connect. You can easily control volume or choose songs and answer or reject calls with certain numbers of taps on the earbuds' button, which respond pretty quickly. The earbuds also support voice control softwares like Siri and Google Assistant and have a range of 20 metres.

On the other hand, its noise cancellation isn't the best. The earbuds have IPX5 water rating, so you can plug them on during your gym sessions without worrying about the sweat. The earbuds come with dual microphones which are decent.

Battery

The TWS H10 Pro can go on for around two days on a single charge, and that includes the charging case. Moroever, Lenovo claims the earbuds offer 200 hours of standby time.

Conclusion

The HT10 Pro is a great new entrant in the yet thinly explored wireless earbuds market. It provides quality sound and with EQ technology it shifts the authority to the user on how one wants to listens to certain songs. It's light with a modern design and has a good battery backup. Priced at Rs 4,499, it makes for a smart choice if you wish to buy good wireless earbuds without spending a fortune.