LG to allow other companies to use its webOS smart TV platform

-
ALSO READ
Google's cloud gaming service Stadia to be available on LG smart TVs
LG unveils smart TV platform with new voice controls for 2021 TV models
LG features smartphone with rollable display, virtual human at CES 2021
OLED panel sales help LG Display swing to net profit of $561.2 mn in Q4
LG says not scrapping plan to launch a smartphone with a rollable display
-
LG Electronics said on Wednesday its smart TV platform will be used by other TV makers this year as the company eyes boosting its software capability.
LG said some 20 TV manufacturers, including RCA, Konka and Ayonz, will release TVs installed with its webOS platform.
To attract more TV brands using its smart TV platform, LG said it has also signed partnerships with streaming giants like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon, as well as remote controls solution provider Universal Electronics Inc.
The world's top OLED TV maker hopes the latest move helps the company generate profits and reinforce its presence in content and software services.
LG Electronics said webOS' openness, easy accessibility and user-friendly interface will attract more TV makers and that it will actively support content and broadcasting services to expand the ecosystem of its smart TV platform.
In recent years, LG Electronics has been trying to upgrade its software capabilities in the TV business, reports Yonhap news agency.
Last month, it acquired U.S.-based TV data analysis startup Alphonso Inc. so that it can offer enhanced and customised services to users of its smart TVs and streaming platform.
According to market researcher Omdia, smart TVs accounted for 84.8 per cent of total TV shipments last year. The portion is expected to top 90 per cent in 2024.
LG Electronics said 90 per cent of its TVs shipped last year were smart TVs through which users can enjoy video content with an internet connection. The company shipped a total of 30 million TVs last year.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU