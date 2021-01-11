LG features smartphone with rollable display, virtual human at CES 2021

-
LG Electronics on Monday introduced a smartphone with rollable display and a virtual human at the CES 2021.
At its online event, LG featured its smartphone with a rollable OLED display for the first time. Named "LG Rollable," the device, highlighted by a resizable screen with a side-rolling display, was shown briefly at the beginning and end of the press conference.
However, the company did not reveal detailed specifications and overall design.
LG said it will hold a separate event for the new handset in the first half of the year.
"At LG, we will never stop innovating to bring you more convenience, more entertainment and more ways to keep you safe, so that you can live your lives to the fullest, whatever changes may come," said "While our approach to life may be different now, we persevere," said LG Electronics CEO, Brian Kwon.
LG said that the smartphone with a rollable display will be its second product under the Explorer Project, the company's new mobile category announced last year that aims to deliver devices with a different form factor and upgraded mobile experience, reports Yonhap news agency.
In September, LG launched the Wing, a dual-screen smartphone with a rotating form factor, under the Explorer Project.
LG introduced 'Reah Keem', a virtual human that the company created with artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technologies.
Designed as a female musician, the artificial human introduced LG's new CLOi robot that utilizes ultraviolet C light to clean high-touch, high-traffic areas, such as hotel rooms and restaurants as well as its new LG Gram laptop and UltraFine monitor.
In addition to its premium electronics and AI technology, LG unveiled services related to its upgraded IoT platform, LG ThinQ, with partnership deals.
LG also unveiled its 2021 TV lineup, including its upgraded OLED evo TV and QNED Mini LED TV, as well as new InstaView refrigerators and upgraded PuriCare air purifiers.
