Microsoft in talks to buy Discord messaging platform: Report

-
ALSO READ
New WhatsApp feature to allow users to mute videos before sending
WhatsApp to introduce audio, video calling on desktop app for users
WhatsApp testing self-destruct feature 'Expiring Media' in Beta app
Telegram launches Voice chats 2.0 for unlimited participants in channels
Explained: Concerns over WhatsApp's new privacy policy and options for you
-
(Reuters) - Microsoft is in talks to buy Discord Inc, a messaging platform for gamers, for more than $10 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the prospects of gaming companies as people stayed at home and turned to video games for entertainment during lockdowns.
Discord, which was valued at around $7 billion as of December, is a platform on which users coordinate group activities such as games, discussions and even virtual parties.
Microsoft has been looking to own mass social media platforms, although its last big deal was the $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016 as it failed in its bid for short video app TikTok's U.S. assets in September last year.
Xbox maker Microsoft has also been trying to strengthen its video game offerings, with its $7.5 billion purchase of ZeniMax Media last year its biggest ever in the field.
Discord has reached out to potential buyers and Microsoft is one of them, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-23/microsoft-said-to-be-in-talks-to-buy-discord-for-more-than-10b?sref=V7uxlNge earlier, citing people familiar with the matter. One person said it was more likely to go public than sell itself.
The sources requested anonymity as the discussions are private. Microsoft declined to comment, while Discord did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath, Amruta Khandekar and Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru, Joshua Franklin in Boston, and Jane Lee in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Arun Koyyur and Alexander Smith)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU