Samsung reportedly planning to stop Galaxy Note 20 production

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to end production of the Galaxy Note 20 and has no plans for a 2022 Galaxy Note.
Samsung will also apparently end production on its Galaxy Note 20 series entirely by the end of 2021. Until now, production on the Galaxy Note 20 has continued as the device has still been selling, reports 9To5Google.
As per report, Samsung is bringing the Note experience to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which would be the spiritual successor to the Note20 Ultra.
The display of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the top model of the rumoured upcoming flagship phone series will be the brightest one Samsung has ever made.
The current Galaxy S21 Ultra peaks at 1500 nits of peak brightness and one can expect the S22 Ultra to go beyond this mark.
The upcoming series will enter mass production next month.
The smartphones in the lineup will be available for purchase from January 2022 and all the models in the series are expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset.
In terms of specifications, the upcoming series may feature a new 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom capabilities as opposed to a high-resolution sensor with poor optical zoom.
Samsung is planning to take a different approach on the Galaxy S22/S22+ models that will arrive early next year. The Galaxy S22 series smartphones will pack a 10MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom rather than the hybrid zoom of the Galaxy S20/S21 era.
