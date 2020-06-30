MediaTek announces Helio G35, Helio G25 chips for budget gaming smartphones

on Tuesday expanded its G-series mobile processors with the launch of Helio G35 and Helio G25 system-on-chips. The SoCs feature HyperEngine game technology for enhanced gaming performance without compromising on the power efficiency. Besides gaming-centric enhancements, the chipsets are touted to bring improvements with regard to imaging capabilities. Targeting the global smartphone user base, the new chips are designed for feature-rich in budget and midrange segment.

“The Helio G25 and G35 chips offer smartphone users premium features included in our other G-series family, including enhanced power efficiency, optimum performance, seamless gameplay, and enhanced photography,” said Dr Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager, Wireless Communications Business Unit, MediaTek.





Both the chips boast ARM Cortex-A53 CPUs, which operate at a peak frequency of up to 2GHz on the Helio G25 and up to 2.3GHz on the Helio G35. The chips have IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphic processing unit, with speeds of up to 650MHz and up to 680 MHz for the MediaTek Helio G25 and G35, respectively. Built on 12nm FinFET production process, the chips feature MediaTek HyperEngine’s intelligent power management for enhanced battery-life and power efficiency.

For imaging, the chips support multi-camera set-up and include a hardware depth engine for dual camera bokeh photography. The G25 supports a single camera mode of up to 21MP at 30fps, while the G35 supports up to 25MP cameras with artificial intelligence-based camera features, including simulated bokeh effects.

There are Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) engines to mitigate warped videos when capturing fast action or panning video. The chips also support AI-camera enhancements such as AI beautification, Smart Photo Album, and enhance precision in bokeh captures.

In terms of connectivity, the chips support integrated 4G LTE WorldMode modems, including essential dual 4G SIM support, allowing VoLTE/ViLTE on both connections. Both the chips support integrated Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.

