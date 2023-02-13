JUST IN
Business Standard

MediaTek unveils Helio G36 chip to power gaming smartphones in India

The new processor is designed to level up the entry gaming smartphones with the benefits of a bigger camera, sustained performance, faster displays

Topics
MediaTek

IANS  |  New Delhi 

mediatek
Chip maker MediaTek on Monday unveiled the latest MediaTek Helio G36 processor to power the upcoming gaming smartphones in India.

With high-quality Portrait bokeh and light AI camera enhancements, the new processor is designed to level up the entry gaming smartphones with the benefits of a bigger camera, sustained performance, faster displays, and global dual 4G connectivity with intelligent connectivity technologies, said the company.

The key features of MediaTek Helio G36 include -- support for up to 50MP cameras, with dual camera photography backed by a hardware depth engine for high-quality Depth of Field (Bokeh) effects, fast HD+ 90Hz displays that give users notably smoother scrolling of webpages, shopping, social, integrated Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 support simultaneous co-existence to significantly boost throughput and connection reliability when using peripherals like headphones and gamepads, among others.

Moreover, the chipset comes equipped with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite with Resource Management Engine 2.0 that ensures intelligent performance optimization and dynamic management of CPU, and GPU for sustained performance and longer gameplay even in games with demanding action.

The chipmaker further mentioned that the new chipset is built using the all in a highly power-efficient TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) 12nm chip production process.

Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:55 IST

