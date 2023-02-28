JUST IN
Users can now convert images into stickers on WhatsApp for iOS: Report
Business Standard

Snap introduces AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology

The "My AI" chatbot is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers and will be rolling out this week, the company said in a blogpost on Monday

Topics
Snapchat | Chatbot

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Snapchat
Photo: Bloomberg

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has introduced its new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for Snapchat. It is powered by the latest version of OpenAI's GPT technology.

The "My AI" chatbot is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers and will be rolling out this week, the company said in a blogpost on Monday.

"My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal."

Users can also name the chatbot and customise the wallpaper for their Chat.

My AI, like other AI-powered chatbots, is prone to hallucinations and can be tricked to say almost anything.

While My AI is built to avoid any sort of biased, inaccurate, dangerous or misleading content, mistakes might however happen.

Also, users can press and hold any message from My AI to provide feedback.

"Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience," the company said.

"Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 12:29 IST

