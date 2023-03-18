Meta rolling out its paid verification in US for Instagram, Facebook users

-
ALSO READ
Meta denies reports of Zuckerberg resignation next yr amid massive layoffs
No hirings, more layoffs soon, Meta CEO Zuckerberg tells employees
Want to change your passport photo online? Check instructions, details
Engineers who joined in-person perform better than remote workers: Meta CEO
Meta 'winding down' support for NFTs on Facebook, Instagram: Official
-
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is rolling out its paid subscription plan for Facebook and Instagram to users based in the US.
First launched in Australia and New Zealand, the "Meta Verified" plan offers a verified label, better protection from impersonation and direct access to customer support, reports The Verge.
The subscription plan costs $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile.
However, the US version of Meta Verified will not provide users the increased visibility and reach advantages that it does in Australia and New Zealand.
Users can join the waitlist for the subscription plan at https://meta.com/verified.
Other than paying the fee, users must be 18 years or older, submit a photo of their ID to the company, meet the minimum activity requirements, and also have two-factor authentication enabled.
Once verified, users can not change their username, profile name, date of birth or photo unless they go through verification again, the report said.
Last month, inspired by Elon Musk-run Twitter, Meta had announced that it was testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook.
Later, the company rolled out the paid subscription plan to users based in Australia and New Zealand.
--IANS
aj/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 10:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU