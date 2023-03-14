JUST IN
Meta 'winding down' support for NFTs on Facebook, Instagram: Official
HMD Global launches Nokia C12 phone at an introductory price of Rs 5,999
Microsoft working on Windows 11's new File Explorer browsing feature
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to launch in India next week, to cost under Rs 15,000
Apple iPhone 14 at lowest-ever price of Rs 66,999 on Flipkart five-day sale
Developer creates tool that emulates old iPhone games on computer
OPPO launches Find N2 Flip foldable phone in India at Rs 89,999: Details
Apple will reportedly upgrade AirPods with health-tracking features
OPPO Find N2 Flip review: Late, but this foldable phone is worth the wait
Up to 300% spike in YouTube videos with malware to steal key users' data
You are here: Home » Technology » News
HMD Global launches Nokia C12 phone at an introductory price of Rs 5,999
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Meta 'winding down' support for NFTs on Facebook, Instagram: Official

Meta will focus on areas where it can make an impact at scale, like messaging and "monetisation opps" for Reels"

Topics
Facebook | Instagram | NFT

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta is "winding down" support for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta's head of commerce and financial technologies, Stephane Kasriel, tweeted on Tuesday: "Across the company, we're looking closely at what we prioritise to increase our focus. We're winding down digital collectibles (NFTs) for now to focus on other ways to support creators, people, and businesses."

"Proud of the relationships we built. And look forward to supporting the many NFT creators who continue using Instagram and Facebook to amplify their work."

He further mentioned that the company is "continuing to build to support creators, people, and businesses on our apps, both today and in the metaverse."

According to Kasriel, the company's priority is to create opportunities for creators and businesses to connect with their fans, as well as to monetise.

Meta will focus on areas where it can make an impact at scale, like messaging and "monetisation opps" for Reels."

And we'll continue investing in fintech tools that people and businesses will need for the future. We're streamlining payments w/ Meta Pay, making checkout & payouts easier, and investing in messaging payments across Meta," he added.

In May last year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced that the company is testing NFTs on Instagram, with "similar functionality" coming soon to Facebook.

Later in July, the company rolled out a test to support NFTs on Facebook.

Meanwhile, last November, Meta had announced that it is testing minting and selling NFTs on Instagram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Facebook

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 11:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU