Business Standard

iQOO Z7 5G smartphone to come with 'MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G' processor

Starting at Rs 17,499, the iQOO Z7 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store, the company said in a statement

Topics
iQOO | smartphone | MediaTek

IANS  |  New Delhi 

iQOO Z7 5G
iQOO Z7 5G

iQOO is all set to launch its new smartphone, iQOO Z7 5G, in India on March 21, and the company on Friday confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by 'MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G' processor.

Starting at Rs 17,499, the iQOO Z7 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store, the company said in a statement.

It will come in two colour options -- Norway Blue and Pacific Night.

"The smartphone is equipped with exceptional features such as India's first 64MP OIS Ultra-Stable Camera in the segment," it added.

It also provides 44W FlashCharge, Ultra Game Mode, in-display fingerprint and an "Ultra Bright" AMOLED display with a screen brightness of 1300 nits.

The new smartphone has also surpassed benchmarks with the "Highest AnTuTu score" of more than 4,85,000.

"In addition, the company is providing three years of monthly security updates and two years of Android updates for the iQOO Z7. The phone will have Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box," the smartphone maker said.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 17:19 IST

