Meta to verify user age on Facebook Dating through AI face scanning

Technology » News
Social media giant Facebook is experimenting with methods, such as using an AI face scanner, to allow users of the platform's dating service to verify their age.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, Facebook's parent company Meta recently announced in a recent blog post that it would start prompting users on Facebook Dating to verify that they're over 18 if the platform suspects a user is underage.

Users can then verify their age by sharing a selfie video that Facebook shares with a third-party business or by uploading a copy of their ID. According to Meta, the company, Yoti, uses facial cues to determine a user's age without identifying them.

Meta says the new age verification systems will help stop children from accessing features meant for adults. It doesn't appear there are any requirements for adults to verify their age on Facebook Dating, reported GSM Arena.

Meta has used Yoti for other age verification purposes, including vetting Instagram users who attempt to change their birthdate to make them 18 or older.

However, as per The Verge, the system isn't equally accurate for all people: Yoti's data shows that its accuracy is worse for "female" faces and people with darker complexions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 10:06 IST

