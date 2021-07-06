Mi India captures 14% market share in Rs 20-45K segment in India

-
ALSO READ
MediaTek launches chipset for flagship 5G smartphones in India
Global refurbished smartphone market down 9% in 2020 amid Covid crisis
Huawei in talks to sell premium smartphone brands P and Mate: Report
Samsung takes back smartphone crown from Apple; China's Xiaomi surges
Smartphone giant Xiaomi reports 55% surge in first quarter revenue
-
Smartphone brand Xiaomi has announced that it has recorded strong and speedy growth in the premium smartphone segment by capturing a 14 per cent market share in the Rs 20,000-45,000 segment.
According to May 2021 tracker by market research firm Counterpoint, the company captured a 14 per cent market share in the 20K-45K category, thereby emerging as one of the fastest-growing and leading premium smartphone brands.
A strong and clear portfolio of smartphones such as Mi 10i, Mi 11X, and Mi 11X Pro led to the growth of the Mi brand in India, the company said in a statement.
"With Mi, we have focused on bringing breakthrough technologies and setting newer benchmarks for mobile innovation," said Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Mi India.
"With the launch of Mi 10 and Mi 11 series in the market, we have empowered our users with a premium experience, on the back of the superior design, best in class features and functionality," Jain added.
Recently, the company announced that its Mi 11X series of devices has witnessed record sales worth over Rs 300 crore in just 45 days of its launch.
Both Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro feature revolutionary cameras, the latest flagship Snapdragon 870 and 888 series chipsets, powerful Dolby stereo speakers, 120Hz E4 Super AMOLED display and fast charging capabilities that aims to offer a premium smartphone experience.
--IANS
vc/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU