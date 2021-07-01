Twitter site not working for some users; few features inaccessible

-
(Reuters) - Twitter was down late on Wednesday for multiple users, with most of them reporting issues with the social media platform's website, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.
Twitter said it was working to fix the issue.
More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter as of 0140 GMT, about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector. That number came down to more than 2,600 user reports within an hour.
"Profiles' tweets may not be loading for some of you on web and we're currently working on a fix", Twitter said in a statement.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
