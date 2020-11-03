Micromax IN Note 1, Micromax IN 1B launched: Price, specifications and more

made a comeback to India’s price conscious smartphone market with the launch of IN Mobile series. The home-grown electronics maker on Wednesday launched the IN Note 1 and the IN 1B Powered by MediaTek G-series mobile processors, both the feature big screen, large capacity battery, and multi-optics camera set-up.

Micromax IN Note 1: Price, specifications and feature

The Micromax IN Note 1 is a top-tier model in the IN Mobiles line-up. It sports a 6.67-inch punch-hole screen of fullHD+ resolution. Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Helio G85, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The phone sports a quad-camera set-up on the rear, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone sports a 16MP sensor for selfies, videos and phone unlock mechanism. It also has rear mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor for phone unlock mechanism. Powering the phone is a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 18W fast charger.

The phone supports reverse wired charging. The phone comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variants, priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,499, respectively.

Micromax IN 1B: Price, specifications and features

The Micromax IN 1B is an entry-level budget smartphone with a 6.5-inch mini-drop screen of HD+ resolution. Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Helio G35, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone sports a dual-camera set-up on the rear, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone sports an 8MP sensor for selfies, videos and phone unlock mechanism. Powering the phone is a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 10W charger. The phone comes in 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variants, priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499, respectively.

Both the Micromax IN Note 1 and Micromax IN 1B boots Android operating system with no custom skin layered on top. According to Micromax, both the run on stock Android OS with no bloatware and advertisement. Moreover, the smartphone will get two-year of Android OS upgrades, including security upgrades.