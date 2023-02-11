JUST IN
Microsoft plans to demo its new ChatGPT-like AI in MS Office: Report

In the coming weeks, Microsoft will detail its productivity plans for integrating OpenAI's language AI technology and its AI Model, reports The Verge, citing sources

Topics
Microsoft | Artificial intelligence

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft
Photo: Bloomberg

Microsoft is reportedly planning to demonstrate its new Prometheus model to its core productivity apps such as Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

In the coming weeks, Microsoft will detail its productivity plans for integrating OpenAI's language AI technology and its AI Model, reports The Verge, citing sources.

The company may make an announcement in March, highlighting how quickly Microsoft wants to reinvent search and its productivity apps through its OpenAI investments.

Previous reports indicated that the GPT models were being tested in Outlook to improve search results, along with features like suggesting replies to emails and Word document integration to improve writing.

Moreover, the report said that the tech giant is moving quickly with this integration mainly because of Google.

Microsoft had planned to launch its new Bing AI in late February, but moved the date up to this week, just as Google was preparing to make its own announcements, the report mentioned.

Earlier this week, Microsoft introduced its new Bing powered by "next-generation" ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI), and also updated its Edge browser with new AI capabilities.

The AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser are now available for preview at Bing.com, to "deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 14:07 IST

