Noise Buds VS404 wireless earphones launched at Rs 1,299: Details here
Business Standard

Tech giant Google launches 'Immersive Stream for XR' tool for Cloud users

Users can click a link or scan a QR code to immediately be transported to extended reality (XR), the tech giant said in a blogpost

Topics
Google | Alphabet Google | Technology

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google
Google

Google on Friday launched its new 'Immersive Stream for XR' service for all Google Cloud customers, with which users will not need any powerful hardware or a special application to be immersed in a 3D or augmented reality (AR) world.

Users can click a link or scan a QR code to immediately be transported to extended reality (XR), the tech giant said in a blogpost.

"Immersive Stream for XR is being used to power the 'immersive view' feature in Google Maps, while automotive and retail brands are enhancing at-home shopping experiences for consumers, from virtually configuring a new vehicle to visualizing new appliances in the home."

Moreover, the new tool supports content developed in "Unreal Engine 5.0".

In order to serve tablet and desktop devices, the company has also added the capability to render content in landscape mode.

"With landscape mode and the ability to render to larger screens, there is more real estate for creating sophisticated user interfaces (UIs) and interactions, for more full-featured immersive applications," the tech giant said.

The tool "leverages Google Cloud GPUs to host, render, and stream high-quality photorealistic experiences to millions of mobile devices around the world", it added.

Meanwhile, the company also released its latest Chrome beta, version 111, which includes a trial for a feature that might make the browser's picture-in-picture feature more useful, and much more.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:20 IST

