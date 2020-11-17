Microsoft Xbox series supply shortages to continue till April 2021

-
ALSO READ
Apple TV, other streaming apps arriving on new Xbox consoles on November 10
Microsoft sees record sales for new Xbox consoles within days of launch
Microsoft's 2nd next-generation Xbox may launch in August: Report
Microsoft sees robust demand for its upcoming Xbox Series consoles
Microsoft's upcoming gaming console likely to be called Xbox Series S
-
Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are projected to be in short supply until at least April next year.
The overwhelming number of pre-orders resulted in a limited supply of consoles available on launch day and even some early buyers will need to wait until after the holidays for their pre-orders to be fulfilled.
"I think we will continue to see supply shortages as we head into the post-holiday quarter," Xbox CFO Tim Stuart said at the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment conference on Monday.
"We are gonna have more demand than we do supply, and I will apologize in advance to people for that. I think we are gonna live in that world for a few months that we're going to have a lot more demand than we do supply," he said.
Interestingly, Xbox chief Phil Spencer tried to set expectations about short supply at the end of October.
The Xbox Series X and S supply situation could turn around early next year.
Just prior to last week's launch, Amazon sent out a wave of emails warning customers who pre-ordered Xbox Series X that they might not receive the console before Christmas.
Microsoft also announced the release of Xbox Series X and S as its biggest Xbox launch ever, though not provided any specific sales figures.
The Xbox Series X and Series S went on sale on November 10 internationally. Despite launching the middle of a global pandemic, Xbox has beaten all previous console launch records with its new systems.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU