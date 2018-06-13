The name lends itself to snarky, cynical and perhaps justified scepticism of the government. India has suffered big governments for so long that it’s natural to resist the idea of yet another ministry.

The discussion paper on National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Niti Aayog is among the best researched documents to have been shared by a government agency. While it does not go as far as to recommend a Ministry of AI, it does an impressive job of establishing the need for a national plan on AI for India. Computerisation in the 1980s led India to build its ...