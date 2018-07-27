Mitashi Curved 4K Smart TV: A slim LED screen with good viewing angles

The product under review is a curved, 4K ultra-HD smart TV. But the aforementioned features are not its top selling points. It’s a 50-inch LED screen selling for less than Rs 40,000 online.

In a price-sensitive market, Mitashi is following the footsteps of Micromax, VU, Lloyd, Thomson and others by launching LED TVs that massively undercut the flagships of Sony, LG and Samsung. On paper, it packs the same features for half the price, and that makes for a good sales pitch. But cutting costs brings with it compromises that buyers must be willing to make. The TV has a slim ...