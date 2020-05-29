Mitron app crosses 5mn downloads despite ambiguity around privacy, security

Home-grown short-video making platform Mitron app has clocked more than five million downloads in a month on Google Play Store. Besides, the app has received positive ratings, which stands at 4.8 stars out of 5 as on May 29. Released on April 11, the app’s popularity in India shot up in last couple of weeks owing to anti-China sentiments. Moreover, the growing criticism for over violent content on the platform also paves way for the Mitron app to shot into spotlight as a local alternative to the Chinese app.

The Mitron app offers utility similar to It is a content creation app, which allows users to create short-videos that can either be published on the app or shared with others. The app looks like replica with similar design, user interface, features and functions. Moreover, some of the videos on the app also feature TikTok watermark.





ALSO READ: TikTok's rating improves amid growing criticism over 'violent content'

Though the app looks like TikTok clone, it is not refined and closes down abruptly and some of its features do not work even after repeated tap. Moreover, the app is developed by an independent team of developer and it has no big corporations backing; TikTok is owned by ByteDance.

On the Google Play Store, the app listing page has the developer’s email address and link to privacy policy. Surprisingly, the privacy policy link redirects to a website named shopkiller.in that currently shows black page. Lack of clarity on privacy and security parameters of the app raise serious questions on how the app app collects and uses user’s data, including photos, videos, contacts, et al. Email sent to developers did not fetch a response, and we will update this copy as and when we get the response.