Motorola launches Moto G82 5G in India, price starting at Rs 21,499

launched its new mid-range smartphone, the Moto G82 5G, in India on Tuesday.

The smartphone comes with a higher refresh rate, 50MP camera system with optical image stabilisation (OIS) along with multiple storage options.

The 8MP secondary camera acts as an ultrawide as well as a depth sensor, while the dedicated macro vision lens allows consumers to get 4X closer to their subjects.

Launched at a starting price of Rs 21,499, the Moto G82 5G comes in two colour variants -- meteorite gray and white lily. It will go on sale from June 14 on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and leading retail stores.

The device is available in two variants with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

"The moto g82 5G comes with a revolutionary, flagship grade 10-bit display which supports an incredible billion colours, 64 times more than standard 8-bit displays," the company said in a statement.

It also features a 120Hz pOLED display which is thinner, lighter, more durable and allows for slimmer bezels as compared to traditional AMOLED displays. The best-in-class display also supports DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut and comes with SGS Blue Eye certification for the most incredible viewing experience in the segment.

Moto G82 5G comes with stereo speakers, tuned with Dolby Atmos for an enhanced multidimensional sound experience and is packed with a massive 5000mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower charger.

The Moto G82 also delivers the best connectivity features in segment with support for 13 5G Bands, 3 Carrier Aggregation, 4X4 MIMO, and more.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, the handset enables best-in-class gaming, content creation and multitasking.

The Moto G82 is also one of the few phones to offer an IP52 rated dust and water repellant design while being the slimmest and lightest in its segment.