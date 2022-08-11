Motorola Razr 2022, X30 Pro, and S30 Pro launch: Timing, specs, and price

Motorola has announced that Moto Razr 2022 will be launched with X30 Pro and S30 Pro phones. Initially, it was bound to happen alongside Samsung’s grand event ‘’Unpacked’’. However, it was later postponed by itself for better competition.

The launch is scheduled to be on August 11 at 7 pm (GMT) in China. Earlier, it was supposed to happen on August 2, 2022. The phone will be available in India much later than in China.

Chen Jin, Manager, Lenovo Mobile Business Group, confirmed the launch date of all three phones: Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro, and Moto S30 Pro. Here’s all you need to know about Razr 2022, X30 Pro, and S30 Pro launch.

Motorola Razr 2022 Specifications

Motorola Razr 2022 boasts a 6.7-inch OLED inner display with a 144Hz refresh rate supported by an HDR10+ display for the best visuals. It also holds a 2.7-inch display on the outside as it is a foldable handset. The device comes powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for the best experience. Furthermore, it has Dolby Atmos-supported speakers, a dual camera with a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP wide-angle sensor, and a 32MP camera sensor for selfies.

Motorola X30 Pro Specifications

Motorola X30 Pro is also speculated to launch on Wednesday with a 6.67-inch fluid P-OLED display for robust visuals. It might have a 4500mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 plus Gen 1, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The most interesting thing is its triple-rear camera with a 200MP primary lens and might get a 60MP front camera for amazing pictures and videos.

Motorola S30 Pro Specifications

The Motorola S30 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch P-OLED display with HDR10+ support for good visuals. Under the hood, there is supposed to be a 4400mAh battery, Snapdragon 888+ processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage for a smoother user experience. Moreover, it gets a triple-rear camera with a 50MP primary lens, 13MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lens for better pictures. Besides, one can click amazing pictures with a 16MP front camera.

Motorola Razr 2022, X30 Pro, and S30 Price in India

The price of Motorola Razr 2022 is set at roughly Rs 70,750 for the base 8GB/128GB variant, Rs 76,650 for 8GB/256GB variant, while highest for 12GB/512GB variant at Rs 86,000.

Motorola X30 Pro is likely to be priced at Rs 37,900 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Moreover, Motorola S30 Pro would be comparatively cheaper and is expected to be around Rs 24,000.

Where can you watch the launch event live?

Unfortunately, Indian citizens might not be able to watch the live streaming, as it would be on the company’s website on Weibo, instead of Youtube. The phones are on 5.30 pm IST. Please note that some people will have to use a VPN to access the live stream on Weibo.