New iPhone models will be sold at 2,500 locations in India, says Redington

City-based supply chain solutions provider Redington said on Thursday would offer the newly-launched Apple iPhone models iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max at its retail outlets across the country.

The models would be sold through 2,500 retail outlets of the company across the country, a press release said.

California-based technology giant Apple had on Wednesday unveiled updated versions of iPhones along with a new smartwatch that allows users to take their own electrocardiograms.