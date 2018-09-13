New iPhone models will be sold at 2,500 locations in India, says Redington

-
ALSO READ
Tim Cook to unveil new iPhone models today: Here's what to expect
Apple unveils larger iPhones, health-oriented watch to monitor heartbeat
Apple expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone on Wednesday
Apple event: iPhone 10S, 10S Max, XR announced, to come to India on Sep 28
Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XC, MacBook, iPad Pro price and specs leaked
-
City-based supply chain solutions provider Redington said on Thursday would offer the newly-launched Apple iPhone models iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max at its retail outlets across the country.
The models would be sold through 2,500 retail outlets of the company across the country, a press release said.
California-based technology giant Apple had on Wednesday unveiled updated versions of iPhones along with a new smartwatch that allows users to take their own electrocardiograms.ALSO READ: Apple event key highlights: From iPhone XS to iPhone XR and Watch Series 4
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU