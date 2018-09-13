JUST IN
Apple event key highlights: From iPhone XS to iPhone XR and Watch Series 4
Business Standard

New iPhone models will be sold at 2,500 locations in India, says Redington

Apple had unveiled updated versions of iPhones along with a new smartwatch

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

iPhone XS, XR

City-based supply chain solutions provider Redington said on Thursday would offer the newly-launched Apple iPhone models iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max at its retail outlets across the country.

The models would be sold through 2,500 retail outlets of the company across the country, a press release said.

California-based technology giant Apple had on Wednesday unveiled updated versions of iPhones along with a new smartwatch that allows users to take their own electrocardiograms.

First Published: Thu, September 13 2018. 16:30 IST

