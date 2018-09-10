Moto G6 Plus with 18:9 screen, dual rear camera launched: Know price, specs

The Moto G6 Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 system-on-chip, paired with 64GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM. The phone sports 5.9-inch fullHD+ screen stretched in 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone features Dolby Audio pre-set equalisers for immersive audio output. The phone features glass-metal-glass design with 3D surface on back. It features dual camera module on the back featuring a 12-megapixel primary lens, mated with 5MP depth-sensing lens. The primary lens features dual autofocus pixel technology for fast focus and enhanced depth effects. It also features smart camera software, which includes spot colour mode, selective black and white mode, face unlock and QR code scanner. The phone also comes integrated with Google lens for object and landmark recognition.

Powering the device is a 3200 mAh battery. The phone comes bundled with 15W rated TurboPower charger.