Moto G6 Plus with 18:9 screen, dual rear camera launched: Know price, specs

Moto G6 Plus launch, price and sale details
Motorola, a Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer, on September 10 launched the Moto G6 Plus in India at a price of Rs 22,499. The Amazon-exclusive smartphone goes on sale on September 10 at the e-commerce portal, and in offline retail stores. Unlike the international variant, the Indian model comes in one colour – Indigo black.
Moto G6 Plus launch offers
The company is offering up to Rs 3,000 cashback to customers on purchase of the Moto G6 Plus using Paytm Mall app in store. The company is also providing no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserve, benefits of up to Rs 4,450 to Jio users, instant cashback worth Rs 2,200 in the form of recharge vouchers, Cleartrip cashback vouchers worth Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,000 AJIO shopping discount coupon.
Moto G6 Plus specifications and features
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU