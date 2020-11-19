New Microsoft programme to nurture health tech startups in India

-
-
Microsoft on Thursday launched a dedicated programme to help healthtech startups flourish in India, as the pandemic impacts every aspect of the healthcare system in the country.
Microsoft informed that it has collaborated with startup incubator Social Alpha to accelerate the growth of participating startups.
"Technology innovation with advanced data and analytics capabilities is a critical enabler as we build trusted and reliable solutions at scale. The Microsoft for Healthtech Startups programme deepens our focus on specific industries and is aimed to accelerate the growth journeys of startups with the best tech enablement and business resources," explained Sangeeta Bavi, Director-Startup Ecosystem, Microsoft India.
The programme aims to help entrepreneurs with technical support as well as resources for co-selling and co-building tech tools to achieve better outcomes across healthcare.
The Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare unlocks the power of Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Power Platform, and enables startups to access a portfolio of released and new healthcare capabilities tailored to the unique requirements of health data in the cloud, the company said.
"As we continue to grow the lab to market ecosystem for high impact start-ups in India, our portfolio companies need access to world-class technologies including in the areas of advanced cloud computing, data science and analytics," said Manoj Kumar, Founder and Chairperson of Social Alpha.
"Our partnership with Microsoft for HealthTech startups will focus on enabling these companies to fast track their progress with some of the best technology resources and accelerate their innovation pathways.".
The Microsoft programme offers a range of benefits.
Qualified Seed to Series C startups can boost their business with Azure benefits (including free credits), unlimited technical support and go-to-market resources with support for Azure Marketplace onboarding.
"Startups with enterprise-ready solutions can scale quickly with joint go-to market strategies, technical support and new sales opportunities with Microsoft's partner ecosystem," Microsoft noted.
Startups that are looking to create healthcare solutions also have access to Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.
